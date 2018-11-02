NGO Moves To Boost Food Production In Nigeria

A Nigeria-based Civil Society Organisation, Africa Global Development for Positive Initiative (ADI) is partnering with the Ugandan-based Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) to promote food security in Nigeria.

The President of ADI, Prince Dan Mbachi, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt also said that his organisation had nominated the Executive Director of Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (ALSA), Dr. Million Belay, for World of Excellence.

Mbachi said that the Niger Delta and Nigeria were already benefitting from the concept of food sovereignty being propounded by ALSA across Africa.

According to a publication made available to newsmen during the interview, “The Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa, brings together small-scale food producers, pastoralists, fisher folk, indigenous peoples, farmers network, faith groups, consumer associations, youth associations, civil societies and activities from across the continent of Africa to create united and louder voice for food sovereignty.

“AFSA’s Resilient seed systems and Agroecology working group is leading the drive for farmers seed rights”, it said.

Mbachi noted that the decision by his group to give an Award of Excellence to the Ethiopia-born Dr Belasy was due to his activities which have led to the creation of job opportunities across Africa.

By: John Bibor & Tamunoseipiriala Okweinkiki.