CSOs Berate Ministry For Abating Corruption In Securities Tribunal

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Justice and Equity (CCSO-JE), have bemoaned the spate of “corruption, lack of transparency” and other misconducts by the staff of Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST).

The tribunal was established as an agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Finance, to use judicial means to resolve disputes arising from the Nigerian Capital Market and related matters.

But the coalition, at a press briefing in Abuja Wednesday, felt the supervising ministry had comprised in its oversight functions, thus, calling for the probe of the management and staff of the agency.

Specifically, the group called on the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed to look into the activities of the tribunal between 2016 to 2017.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, the Chief Convener, Comrade Olayemi Success, said the staff of the agency, “seem to have their collaborators in the supervising ministry, as the new tribunal is not enjoying the much-needed cooperation in the ministry to rescue the situation and bring the perpetrators to book”.

He alleged that, before the inauguration of the tribunal on September 19, 2017, the agency was inactive for almost two years as a result of the dissolution of the previous tribunal without immediate replacement.

This, he alleged, had made officials of the tribunal to grow wild in corruption and lack of transparency.

“Obviously, this period has made the officials grow wild in corruption, lack of transparency, lateness to work, abandoning of duty post without permission, siphoning government’s fund without due process, these were the status quo the staff want to maintain even after the inauguration of a new tribunal that are ready to work and pursue the vision of the tribunal.