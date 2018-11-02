2019: Wike’s Chances, Bright -PDP Spokesman

The Rivers State Public-ity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Darlington Oji says Governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike will have a smooth sail in his second term bid come 2019.

Hon. Oji, who made the remarks in Port Harcourt said the chances of the Governor were clearly bright in 2019 because he had proved through the good works of his administration that he has all it takes to be re-elected.

While enumerating the governor’s achievements within the past three and half years, the PDP spokesman indicated that the present administration had made its marks in road networks, education, security and human capital development, among others, stressing that Governor Wike has actually proved that as a leader, “you need to solve problems instead of complaining”.

He commended the governor for giving the judiciary a facelift, as there were now befitting structures and facilities in the legal sector which enable the courts to function effectively.

He said it was never debateable that the governor deserved several laurels and awards he had garnered in various sectors of the society, both locally and internationally, saying, this explains why Rivers people are not keen on going back to Egypt in 2019.

Hon. Oji said the recent hosting of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) was an eloquent testimony that the State is safe.

Commenting on the death of a chieftain of the PDP and former Minister of Works, Chief Tony Anenih, the PDP image maker said, “it is a big loss to Nigeria, especially to the PDP”, adding that the country would surely miss the late Octogenarian.

By: Sandra Odije Obam.