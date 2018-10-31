WOTCLEF Supports 10,600 Trafficked Victims –Abubakar

The Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) says it has rendered support to over 10,600 victims of trafficking in 19 years.
The founder, Chief Titi Abubakar stated this yesterday in Abuja at the event to mark WOTCLEF 19th anniversary.
The theme of the celebrations is: “Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation Reflections, Prospects and Challenges: Way Forward’’.
She explained that the support included sustainable micro-credit, entrepreneurship development and training programmes.
Abubakar said also that WOTCLEF successfully repatriated 52 victims from Ghana, Italy, Swaziland and rehabilitated 22 victims (16 females and 6 males) and sensitised 8230 Nigerian youths under the year reviewed.
“WOTCLEF has done this through commitment to our operation conceptual framework 4Ps+R (prevention, protection, policy, partnership and rehabilitation).
She explained further that WOTCLEF had not only replicated its structures and programmes nationwide, it had institutionalised and sustained the fight against trafficking in persons and forced labour.
