Wike Lauds Okey Wali At 60

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Okey Wali (SAN) as a man of integrity who is committed to societal growth.

Speaking during the 60th birthday celebration of the former NBA president and the presentation of his autobiography titled: “A Life Of Perseverance” in Port Harcourt, last Monday, Wike said Okey Wali has lived a life of service to the country.

The governor said that the former NBA president has influenced generations of Nigerians positively, including himself.

He said: “As a student of Law at the Rivers State University, I benefited from the law chamber of Okey Wali. It placed me ahead of my peers at school.

“Since 1998, Okey Wali has supported me politically. He stood by me all through my political journey, never wavering at any point.

“He is my friend, and I will always stand by him at all times. He is one person I can take a risk for, without looking back”, he said.

Wike congratulated Okey Wali for turning 60 years, noting that Rivers people were proud of his achievements.

The celebrant, Okey Wali (SAN) said that God has been kind to him by blessing him with a successful career and beautiful family.

He said: “My grandchildren are a fulfilment of God’s promise to me: That I will see my children’s children”.

He urged prominent Nigerians to always write their autobiographies as a way of inspiring young people to aspire to greatness.

The former NBA president advised young lawyers to pay their dues through hard work, rather than placing money ahead of professional competence.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Moses Wifa (SAN) said that Okey Wali was worthy of being celebrated.

Earlier, a thanksgiving service was held at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre to praise God for the 60th Birthday anniversary of Chief Okey Wali (SAN).

The governor, accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and top government officials, graced the church service.

Prayers were said for the family of Okey Wali and the Rivers State Government.

Songs of thanksgiving were also rendered by the choir and the congregation.