Unassumingness And The Nigerian Elite

After his last lecture with graduating foreign students at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, one Professor Holms gave the following advice: “you don’t build a nation riding on a high horse. You must become unassuming servants, not tyrannical masters.” That was long ago, but old memories can have some stimulating effects. As we celebrate 58 years of Nigeria’s independence, there is an orientation which the elite must strive to cultivate, namely: a culture of unassumingness.

The average Nigerian elite, those who should be role models in the society, are usually pompous and rarely behave in a polite and humble manner, especially towards those of humble social status. From the political class to the academia, business tycoons and the class of religious leaders, there is usually some abrasiveness which can manifest in various clever ways. What we call “gra gra” in Nigerian motor park lingo is a reference to the life-style of the Nigerian elite. Unassumingness means self-effacement.

The desire to be seen and heard, to stand out in the crowd and to throw one’s weight around, are some of the peculiarities of the Nigerian elite, coupled with a sensitiveness that would hardly tolerate slight jibes. Someone had suggested that development does not usually consist in the abundance of material wealth and status, but more in empathy and inner feeling which makes for personal discipline. Apart from collective societal development, there is also personal development which usually manifests in an unassuming life-style.

In the academic circle there is a slogan that passing through the university is different from the university passing through the individual. This is the crux and value of the valedictory lecture of Professor Holms, referred to earlier. Students can forget what they learned through the curriculum, but there are usually extra-curricula ideals which impact long-lasting values in the minds of people. It is obvious that we learn more outside the school, through practical experiences.

Therefore, one of the mistakes which the Nigerian elite make is the tendency to look down on the ability and intelligence of people who do not have university education. In management, there is what is known as “sapiental authority”, which refers to the wealth of practical and highly valuable experiences which some subordinate staff possess. There are some chief executives who recognise and secretly consult such humble subordinate staff, and learn a great deal from them. Thus, the merit of service rarely goes to the true and exact performer – the story of the monkey and the baboon!

The arrogant and pompous nature of some elite deprive this country of taking advantage of the wealth of native and practical experiences which we have in abundance in this country. The over-bearing nature of our political class also makes it difficult for some humble people who can make some significant difference in this country, from making their input. If we, as a nation, do not break away from the culture of under-mining the ability and intelligence of the common people, the country can hardly move forward.

The common adage that a chain is as strong as its weakest link is valid in using it to illustrate the cause of the nation’s inability to develop faster than it does currently. The elite constitute the most vital force in moving the nation forward, but a situation where such elite do not have an abundance of the culture of humility, there would hardly be the necessary rapport with the masses. In the words of Professor Holms, the elite can hardly build a nation by “riding on a high horse”. Why the use of police escorts?

Riding on a high horse is synonymous with riding roughshod on the feelings and conditions of the less-privileged members of society. It is a situation where unimportant people are remembered only when election is close by for the purpose of getting them to cast their votes for their tyrannical masters. To adopt an unassuming life-style would mean to show genuine concern for others, as opposed to obtuseness, conceit and narrow-mindedness which care little about what happens to others.

The current situation in Nigeria demands that the elite who enjoy the good things of life should put themselves in the position of the large number of people who can hardly have one meal each day. We do not have to be philanthropists to show empathy or come down from our high horse, to know what is happening to the under-privileged members of society or treat them as human beings.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

