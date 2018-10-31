U-17 Stars In S’Eagles Squad To Face S’ Africa

Teenagers Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze have been included in the Nigeria squad for November’s crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in South Africa.

The 19-year-olds helped Nigeria win a fifth Under-17 World Cup in 2015.

John Mikel Obi, who captained the team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has opted out for personal reasons.

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi misses out through suspension after picking up too many yellow cards.

“We give opportunities to our young players like Osimhen and Chukwueze, and also hoping to have our captain Mikel Obi back whenever he is ready to come,” coach Gernot Rohr confirmed.

It is a recall to the senior national team for forward Osimhen, who is on loan at Belgian side Sporting Charleroi from Wolfsburg while it is first call-up for Villarreal’s Chukwueze.

Injury has ruled out experienced Ogenyi Onazi, but locally-based defender Adeleye Aniyikaye is included for the game against Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg on 17 November.

The Super Eagles then play a friendly against Uganda three days later at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Nigeria top’s Group E with nine points from four matches, a point ahead of second-placed South Africa.

The three-time African champions will seal qualification to next year’s tournament in Cameroon if they beat South Africa.

Nigeria’s 23-man squad include Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Elche, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa).