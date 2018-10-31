Seek Help Urgently, Lawyer Advises Rape Victims

A senior lawyer and former Legal Adviser to Delta State Post Primary Education Board, Dr Irene Ofili has said that victims of sexual violence risk losing their lives, if they cower under intimidation and fear of stigmatization instead of seeking help from the right sources.

“It is possible that the 13-year old Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje would have been alive today if she had confided in the right persons,” Ofili said during a ‘walk against sexual violence and molestations’, in Asaba, Delta State, last weekend.

Ofili said that there were lots of victims of sexual abuse like Ochanya Ogbanje in Asaba, who were too afraid to speak out about their plight and benefit from free legal and psychological support.

The Clerk of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mrs Lyna Aliya Ocholor; Director General, Delta State Multidoor Courthouse, Mrs Julia Utulu, and retired judge of Delta State Customary Court, Hon Lady Tina Onianwa, were among lawyers and activists that walked through the streets of Asaba to demand justice for late Ochanya, who died from complications arising from about four years of continued sexual abuse.

The walk was also aimed at educating residents on the urgency to protect young persons from sexual predators.

“No to rape!,” the procession chanted as participants handed out leaflets condemning the death of Ochanya, and waved placards with writings such as, “rape is a crime”; “don’t wait to be a victim”; “rape equals murder”; “stop rape now” among others.

Addressing journalists in front of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, where the rally terminated, Convener of the walk and lawyer, Awele Ideal Esq said, “The walk today aims to raise awareness of the plight of rape victims who are stampeded by society, church and family members to keep quiet. The society keeps blaming the victim and not the perpetrators. We walk to say ‘NO’! A victim has right to justice and no amount of provocation gives you right to rape or sexually assault a child”.

She appealed to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to hold a watching briefing during the prosecution of those implicated in Ochanya’s death.

Other participants urged teachers, female lawyers and the state Ministry of Justice to create awareness against rape, child abuse and deprivation in the state.

It will be recalled that 13-year old Ochanya was reported to have died from complications caused by years of severe sexual abuse by a 51-year old guardian and his son in Otukpo, Benue State.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Benue State chapter, is spearheading the fight for justice for late Ochanya.