Security, Key To Economic Development –Expert

A security expert in Rivers State, Diggs Akobo has said that sustainable growth and development in any society depends on improved security network.

Akobo disclosed this while speaking with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend. He pointed out that the dream of a thriving and flourishing economy will always remain elusive in a climate of insecurity, as investments cannot be protected in such unconducive environment.

He frowned against the brewing conflicts among various interest groups in the country, saying it had led to wanton destruction of lives and property, as well as stunting the potentials of the country’s economic growth.

Describing Nigeria as a nation with huge natural and human capital endowment, Akobo, who is the National Coordinator, Centre for Coastal Conflicts Prevention, (CCCP) emphasised the need to address the root causes of the evolving conflicts among various groups to promote peace and development in the country.

“Nigeria is a country with great potentials for development, but ironically, our large market size is not yielding desired result in the positive transformation of lives of the citizens.

“There are pockets of crisis across the nation; the Boko Haram insurgency in the north east and the Fulani herdsmen and farmers crisis in the middle belt, these are indications of the growth of an intolerant spirit among the various groups”, he said.

Akobo cautioned against the politicisation of issues relating to security and called on the federal government to put the country on a strong economic footing.

The former state chairman of the Nigeria Legion in Rivers State, also called for the empowerment of the ex-service men in the state to enable them play on active role in the security of lives and property.

“The ex-service men (legionnaire) have vast experience in managing security issues, there is need for government to give them the needed incentives to assist in intelligent gathering and surveillance activities. Security is every one’s business and the ex-service men have a key role to play”, he further said.

Akobo, who is also the president of Dixon Security Services, also called for partnership and strong collaboration among stakeholders to promote security in the country.

He called for community vigilance and policing, adding that suspected criminal elements in the neighbourhood should be reported to security operatives for proper investigation.

The expert also urged government and the private sector to create jobs for the youths to engage them in creative ventures and discourage them from crime.

Taneh Beemene