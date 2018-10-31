RSLGSC Boss Denies Illegal Promotion Claim

The Chairman, Rivers State Local Government Service Comission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini has said that there is no illegality in its mode of operation as believed in some quarters .He made this known in an interview with newsmen in Port Harourt recently .

Nmerukini expressed regrets that some people were bent on discrediting others only to make cheap points.

According to him, repeated attempts to smear his name in the past have been made to tarnish his image, but pointed out that he had always been vindicated

He stressed that the comission under his watch had not been involved in any illegal act, and queried why a commission created by law would think of illegality.

The commission boss, who reacted based on rumours of illegal promotion and job recruitment in the agency, said that the comission follows due process in all its activities.

He noted that position like Head of Personnel Management (HPM), Head of Local Government Area (HLGA), and Treasurer which are exclusively for level 16 and the above officers are always done with the state consent of the State government.

The one time House of Assembly member challenged those in doubt to come up with their evidence so as to prove their facts.

He also called on civil servants to think ahead, to enable them plan better before retirement.

Some LGA staff, who pleaded annonymity, said that Nmerukini had never acted outside the provisions of the law in relation to the comission.

They further hinted that they had experienced rapid promotion under the present administration.

King Onunwor & Faith Wokem