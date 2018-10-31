RSG Reassures Flood Victims Of Support

The Rivers State Government has declared that it is working with local government areas affected by flood to cater for the needs of persons displaced by the natural disaster.

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike during the presentation of relief materials by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke said that the Ministry of Special Duties was addressing the needs of the displaced persons.

He thanked NAOC and her Joint Venture partners, NNPC and Oando, for donating relief materials for the upkeep of those affected by this year’s flood.

Wike said: “Let me on behalf of Rivers State Government, thank you for coming to Government House, Port Harcourt, and also thank you for this kind gesture on the donation of relief materials to the victims of the flood disaster.

“We appreciate your concern for our people. We also know that what you have done is a demonstration of your corporate social responsibility.

“We assure you that the state government, through the Ministry of Special Duties has set up a team in conjunction with the affected local government councils to address the situation”.

He said that the government has done a lot to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims in the various internally displaced persons’ camps.

“Let me assure you on behalf of the Rivers State Government that these items that you have provided here will be utilized judiciously. Be rest assured, and inform your management that no single item here will be mismanaged because we have a responsible Ministry of Special Duties that is managing the affected persons”, he said.

Presenting the materials, representative of NAOC and the Joint Venture partners, NNPC and OANDO, Inei Letam Saronwiyo, said the donation was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims of the flood disaster.

She said: “In our effort to support the Rivers State Government to alleviate the sufferings of the communities that are devastated by the flooding this year, we are here to donate some relief materials, particularly to the communities in Ogho Egbema.

“We are here on behalf of our joint venture partners to present these materials to you, the governor of Rivers State and the people of the communities that are affected by the flood.

“We hope and pray our little effort will go a long way in helping to support the Government of Rivers State of Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the member representing ONELGA State Constituency II, Hon. Nathanel Uwaji, thanked Agip and the Joint Venture partners for their donation to the affected communities.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 1,000 flood victims from the four local government areas in Orashi coastal region of Rivers State, last Monday, attempted to occupy Government House, Port Harcourt over alleged neglect by the state government.