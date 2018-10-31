Ochanya: The Law Must Take Its Course – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured that his government would ensure that “the law takes its course” regarding the gruesome death of a 13-year old Ochanya Ogbanje.

Ortom gave the assurance yesterday in Makurdi when some people from Benue State University (BSU) protested to the Government House to register their displeasure over the unfortunate demise of the minor.

Ogbanje was alleged to have been sexually abused for five years by a Polytechnic lecturer, Mr Andrew Ogbuja and his son.

Ortom, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Terwase Orbunde described the death of Ogbanje as painful and sad, stressing that her future was cut short out of sheer wickedness.

“I am pained over her death because I also have daughters. What if it were any of them? Indeed, this matter will not be swept under the carpet, the law must take its cause,” he said.

The governor, however, urged all abused persons to speak out so that the world would know their plight, those in authority could come to their aid and stop the ugly trend.

He admonished people to desist from stigmatising victims of sexual abuse, saying that doing so would make them become unwilling to make their cases public.

President of the Benue chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), at the occasion, called for review of justice system for quick dispensation of rape and other cases.