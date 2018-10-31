NAOC JV Signs MoU With Rivers Communities

In continuation of its developmental initiatives in its areas of operation, NAOC JV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Omoku Community in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State with a view to executing projects that will touch the lives of people of the community.

In a ceremony at the District Office of the company in Port Harcourt, the Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division Manager, Dennis Masi, while welcoming participants, expressed appreciation to the community and the representatives of the Rivers State Government for making the MoU process a success.

In his response on behalf of Omoku Community, the Chairman of Omoku Community MoU Committee, Prof. Nnamdi Okoromah described the MoU signing ceremony as a unique one. Prof. Okoromah noted that by the signing of the MoU, NAOC JV was giving back to its host community and pledged the community’s continuous support to the Company in its operations in the area.

He urged the Company to ensure the timely implementation of the terms of the MoU.

Also speaking, the Prosecuting Counsel, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Stephen Nyeenenwa commended both Omoku Community and NAOC JV for the successful signing of the MoU. He enjoined both parties to adhere to the terms of the document.

The General Manager District, NAOC, Tiani Alessandro in his remarks stated that the way to a sustainable development and greater collaboration from the company was for the community to provide a conducive environment for the JV Partners to conduct its business. He further reiterated that the signing of the MoU should further cement the already existing cordial relationship between the community and NAOC JV.

State government reprentatives present at the ceremony were the Director, Claims, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Patience Amadi and Director Inspectorate and Enforcement, Ministry of Environment, Charles George.

In a related development, another MoU was also signed between Ikebiri kingdom and Nigerian Agip Oil Company JV as part of effort to promote developmental projects in the area.