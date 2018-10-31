Monarch Tasks Legislative Assembly On Good Laws

The Amanyanabo of Ogu, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, has charged members of the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council Legislative Assembly to make good laws that would promote peace and development in the area.

King Nimenibo, gave the charge when the Leader and members of the legislative Council paid him a thank you visit in his palace at Ogu, last the weekend.

According to him, with good laws, their names would be written in gold in the annals of Ogu/Bolo history, and expressed delight with their visit which he described as a step in the right direction and an honour to the traditional institution.

The Ogu monarch advised the councilors to always have the interest of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area at heart, and that God and the land will bless them for coming to thank the king who is the custodian of the peoples’ tradition and culture.

He however, enjoined the Ogu/Bolo Legislative Council members to look into the Local Government Edict and advise the chairman on the need to take care of the traditional rulers as it is done in other Local Government Councils.

Earlier, the leader of Ogu/Bolo Legislative Council, Hon Joakin Tamunoyemiari said they were in the palace to felicitate with the king on the elevation of his stool to first class status and to thank him for his royal blessing which saw them through in the Local Government Election in the area, pointing out that their victory and peaceful conduct of the polls was as a result of his blessing .

Rt. Hon. Tamunoyemiari assured that as legislators, they would carry out their primary duties of making laws that will not conflict with the traditional institution but to assist them to move the Local Government Area forward.

He assured that they will work in synergy with the traditional institution and tap experience from them for the interest of the entire people of the Local Government Area.

Others on the visit include the Deputy Leader, Hon Sunday Alabirika, Chief Whip, Hon. Dala Imbu, Hon Aguru Oribi, Eli Ibiteinbo-Ofori, Hannah Alasomuka, Daminabo Sunday and the Clerk of the House, Mr. Austin Nwuchagbo.

Collins Barasimeye