Hoffenheim’s Defender Open To Playing For Nigeria

Hoffenheim central defender, Kevin Akpoguma has said he is open to the idea of playing for Nigeria if Germany does not call him up to their senior team.

Akpoguma, whose father hails from Nigeria, has been a target for the Super Eagles for the past four years, but has repeatedly turned down advances from the Nigeria Football Federation NFF.

The 23-year-old has represented Germany at junior levels from U-16 through to U-21, but has yet to make the cut for the senior team.

“The thing is that I was born in Germany and I have played for all the youth teams of Germany and I am still a young player,” Akpoguma told Tidesports source.

“So, I want to leave it open because Germany can still call me. But if I have no other option to play for Germany, then I can consider playing for Nigeria because my dad is from Nigeria.”

Nigeria’s German manager Gernot Rohr has tried to convince the defender to appear for the Super Eagles in the past, but to no avail.

“Gernot Rohr visited us here in Hoffenheim and talked a lot about the young team he is building,” explained Akpoguma.

“I saw it at the World Cup; there are very good players like [Alex] Iwobi, [Wilfred] Ndidi and Leon Balogun.

“He explained all the things because I had a good conversation with him. But as I said, I want to leave every door open. When the time comes, I will let the world know my decision.”