Group Mobilises N’Delta Youth For NLNG Train-7 Project

Former President, Niger Delta Youths Coalition for Peace and Progress (NDYCPP), Mr Kenedy West says the group is working to ensure the participation of Nigerian youths in the NLNG Train-7 project.

NLNG Train-7 is a gas production expansion project of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) located in Bonny Island in Rivers State valued at over $7 billion.

The former president of the group and an aide to Bayelsa State Gov. Seriake Dickson Mr Kennedy West disclosed this to newsmen in Yenagoa last Monday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Niger Delta Youth Matters said that NDYCPP was building the capacity of the host communities to benefit from it.

He said the group was liaising with entrepreneurs including young business owners, and sensitising the youths on the opportunities in the project, to ensure that the communities benefitted from it.

West said the project would boost the Nigerian content drive of the Federal Government if the host communities were factored into the project at the planning stage.

He said that the involvement of the host communities in the project would further enhance peace and security as anybody with business ties to it would do everything to ensure its survival.

“We have been making efforts to sensitise our people who have expertise in several aspects of the oil and gas sector on the big opportunity before us in the Train-7 project.

“There are so many opportunities and for those who already have the capacity we are linking them up. For those who lack the capacity, we have built up their skill base so that they can fit in.

“We are collaborating with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the NLNG Limited to host a business opportunity roundtable for stakeholders in the NLNG Train-7.

“The Managing Director of NLNG will be leading other Managing Directors of many international oil companies participating in the project to the summit to be held in Bonny Island.

“This is the first time a bottom-top approach will be applied to create harmony amongst actors in the field towards achieving a win-win situation in a project like this.

“We are encouraged by the stand of the Executive Secretary of NCDMB that there must be significant level of Nigerian content in this huge project,” he said.

The senior special assistant noted that the board was relying on the stand to move Nigerian content from 30 to 70 per cent.

“This feat is achievable if we harness the existing capacity and match it with opportunities.

“So in working closely with NCDMB, we will showcase what we have to ensure that whatever can be done in Nigeria is given to Nigerians.

“In so doing, Nigerian businesses will be given opportunities to reduce the dominance of foreigners in the Nigerian oil and gas industry space,” West said.