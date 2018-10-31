Forex Trade Is Not A Scam -Expert

Contrary to speculations that forex trade is a scam, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MBA Forex Institute Limited, Mr. Maxwell Weli Odu has debunked the claim and said that forex is a profitable venture.

Odu also admonished Nigerians to always investigate the profile of any Forex trader before venturing into the business.

He spoke To The Tide yesterday in his office while acknowledging the positive contributions the company had made in the lives of Nigerian Forex traders.

MBA Forex, Odu said, trades at 5.4 US Dollars everyday, thereby bringing financial freedom to its customers.

Describing Forex trade as a volatile market, Odu urged the would be Forex trader to always investigate the profile of any Forex company before venturing into the business.

According to him, MBA Forex is geared at bringing financial stability to Nigerians as the company trains and educate youths on the importance of the market.

While warning the youths to be mindful of people who organise two or three weeks seminars to teach Forex Ordu advised Nigerians not to be lured to such customers who would carry away their money, but investigate their profiles.

“MBA Forex is geared to better the lives of average Nigerians by empowering them with adequate knowledge on Forex trading.

“This is our own corporate social responsibility that our financial institution gives out to the public”, he said.

The Ikwerre born Forex expert called on youths, to invest their money in MBA Forex, them indulging in naira bet adds no economic value to their lives.

Chinedu Wosu