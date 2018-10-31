Director Seeks Sensitisation Of Women On Breast Cancer

The Assistant Director, Nursing Services, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBTUH), Ms Maymuna Abubakar, yesterday, stressed the need for sensitising rural women on Breast Self Examination (BSE).

Abubakar gave this charge at a lecture organised by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bauchi State chapter to create more awareness on breast cancer in the state.

She said that there was an increasing number of women with breast cancer cases in ATBTUH due to late presentation to health facilities.

“It is time we go out and teach our women in rural areas on this BSE; we can help ourselves and prevent the scourge of such disease as we, the women suffer most because we have the breast and the cervix .

“Let us immunise our girl child against cancer of the cervix from age 13,” she said.

Abubakar said that with the skills in BSE, women and girls can conduct the BES conveniently after their monthly menstrual period.

Abubakar urged women to imbibe the habit of personal hygiene and good eating habit for healthy living.

Earlier in her address, the chairperson, NAWOJ of the state chapter, Mrs Bulak Afsa, said the lecture was to create more awareness for the teeming women populace in the state.