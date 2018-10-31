Dickson Approves Automatic Employment For First Class Graduates

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has issued an executive order to give automatic employment to all first class graduates in the state every year.

The Governor said that the executive order was aimed at ensuring that the automatic employment policy was sustained annually even after the end of his administration.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having stated this during an induction ceremony for 31 First Class Graduates who were offered automatic employment at the Government House, Yenagoa on Monday,

He explained that the order would mandate the Civil Service Commission to present a list of duly verified applicants to the office of the governor every year for automatic employment.

Dickson also directed the Civil Service Commission to immediately issue letters of employment to verified first class graduates in the state.

He assured other first class graduates who failed to apply for their service of inclusion in the employment offer.

The governor also disclosed plans to sign a second order aimed at verifying the indigene-ship of Bayelsans seeking employment into the civil service with the paramount rulers and Community Development Chairmen in the various communities.

He explained that the paramount rulers and the community leaders would be mandated to sign letters of identification of applicants to curb impersonation.

The Governor said further that the government was able to offer automatic employment to the first class graduates because of the meticulous implementation of the public service reforms initiated by the Restoration Administration under his leadership.

He added that the reforms were yielding results as shown by the fact that the state government now saves N500 million per month in salaries.

Dickson alluded that the abhorrent practice where grades and steps were procured in the state had become a thing of the past.

Austin Pade, Yenagoa