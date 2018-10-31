Buhari Has Been On Panic Mood Over Atiku – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday chided President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC for allegedly waging a campaign of calumny against its Presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, saying Nigerians have resolved to elect the former Vice President.

The party said the “woeful performance” of President Muhammadu Buhari in office will remain the referendum for the 2019 presidential election regardless of moves on the part of the ruling party to compromise the electoral process. In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday, the party tasked the Presidency to focus on delivering services to the people rather than dwelling on Atiku all day. The statement read: “It is shameful that instead of channelling the nation’s resources to productive ventures, the APC and the Presidency have remained fixated on Atiku Abubakar, even when it has become clear that Nigerians can no longer be deceived, having seen through their lies, fabrications and beguilement.

“Nigerians are also aware that since the emergence of Atiku as our Presidential candidate; the attendant spontaneous jubilation across the country and massive influx of millions of supporters into our party, the Presidency has been on panic mode, knowing that President Buhari is no match for our candidate.

“Having failed in the attempt to paint and label Atiku as corrupt, the APC has now started creating seemingly independent groups to commence a fresh attack on the personal image of our candidate.”