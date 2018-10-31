Benefits Of Using Onions As Medicine

Many people don’t like eating onions. I have seen both adults and children who takes time tin using their spoons or forks removing cooked slices of onions in their food. For them onions irritates them or makes them vomit.

Unfortunately, they are missing in one of nature’s greatest healing spice. The use of onions is ancient. It was a popular food in Egypt of yore. The great Indian sage, Maharishi Atreya and Lord Dhanwantri wrote so many treaties on onions use.

Botanically referred to as “Allium Cepa” onions has been used as a herbal remedy from time immemorial. The physicians of ancient Egypt prescribed onions for various diseases.

By 1835, the onions and milk diet was advocated for dropsy.

The phytonutrients in onions makes it a potent herbal medicine. Each round bulb of onion contains 1.2 percent of protein, 0.1 percent of fat, 0.6 percent of fibre and 11.1 percent of carbohydrate. The carbohydrate is principally in the form of sugars.

Minerals and vitamin content in onions are calcium, phosphorous, iron, carotene, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin and vitamin c. The iron content of onions gives it a reddish colour even though there are white onions as well.

One property that makes onion very powerful in tackling different ailment, is its power to induce urine. It helps in the removal of catarrhal matter and phlegm from the bronchial tubes.

Due to its hot nature onion helps to liquefy phlegm and prevent its recurrence. It has been used as a herbal remedy for colds, coughs, bronchitis and influenza. Three to four teaspoons of ground onion juice added in honey is very effective. And it’s one of the safest preventive medicines against common cold during the rainy season.

Onions is very effective in bleeding piles. All that is required is to ground onions with water, add four cubes of sugar into the juice, take one spoonful twice daily. It brings relief within few days.

Those suffering from ear problems have a lot to benefit from using onions. Cut one bulb of onion into half, ground it, and heat for few minutes. You can use a cotton bud dipped in the warm juice using it to clean the ear or drop into the ear.

Experts warn that white onion though not popular in this part of the country is more preferable than the yellow or red ones especially for the ear.

Many teeth disorders can be treated with onion therapy. Russian doctors have confirmed that onions have anti-bacteria properties. According to their findings published by H.K. Bakhru, consuming at least one raw onion every day after thorough chewing can help reduce tooth aches or holes. Though it’s difficult to chew raw onion due to its hotness, the best way is to cut some few slices and chew.

Toothache is reduced by placing a small piece of onion on the affected tooth or gum.