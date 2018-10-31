50 Feared Dead As Shiites, Soldiers Clash …Police Arrest 400 Shiites, Recover Petrol Bombs

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has alleged that about 50 of its members were killed, last Monday, along the Nyanya-Keffi expressway by officials of the Nigerian Army.

A member of the group, Mohammed Gamara, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, said that about 200 others were injured.

“So far, I don’t have the exact number of the casualties and the martyrs but if we say they are more than 50, killed by the Nigerian Army, I don’t think I will be exaggerating,” Gamara said.

The sect members were said to have clashed with the security operatives while they embarked on a march in Abuja.

The incident led to a gridlock which lasted for hours along the Nyanya-Keffi expressway, forcing many to make their way by foot.

The Army is, however, yet to react to the allegations.

It also comes about 24 hours after members of the sect held a similar march along the Nyaya/Mararaba axis of Nasarawa State, on their way to Abuja.

Last Saturday, three members of the sect were killed after a clash with troops of the Nigerian Army.

According to a statement by the Commander of the Army headquarters Garrison, Maj-Gen James Myam, the clash occurred on Saturday afternoon at Zuba bridge in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He explained that the sect members, who were supposedly in a procession, set up an illegal roadblock along the route, which the convoy of the troops attempted to clear.

While doing so, Myam said some members of the group attacked the troops who were escorting missiles and ammunition from Abuja to the Army Central Ammunition Depot in Kaduna State.

In defence, the troops opened fire on the IMN members which resulted in the killing of three of them.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has announced that only three members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) or Shi’ite sect, died, last Monday, at the Kugbo/Karu bridge junction during an encounter with troops in Abuja.

In a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, the Army said four soldiers sustained injuries during the encounter.

The statement stated that the victims were killed after the sect members attacked troops deployed to the checkpoint at the junction at about 3:p.m.

The statement reads: “The sect in massive numbers forced their way into the troops’ checkpoint after overrunning the Police Force.

“The police withdrew back to own troops’ position to joined efforts to repel them.

“They fired weapons, throwing bottle canisters with fuel, large stones, catapults with dangerous objects and other dangerous items at troops, causing bodily harm and stopping motorist movement, breaking their windscreen and causing heavy traffic.

“However, troops repelled the attack in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force to stop the situation from further deteriorating.”

The statement, however, said normalcy had been restored in the general area and there was now free flow of traffic.

It called on members of the public living within Abuja and environs to go about their normal activities without fear of molestation.

“The Nigerian Army will not deter in carrying out its constitutional roles and also safeguarding law-abiding citizens,” the statement added.

However, as the protest embarked upon by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites over the continuous detention of their leader, Ibraheem el-Zakzaky entered third day, the Nigeria Police, yesterday, beefed up security around the entrance to the State House.

The Shiites, who arrived Abuja, the State Capital Territory, last Saturday in their numbers, are demanding for the release of their leader, el-Zakzaky who has been in detention over one year despite court rulings that he should be released.

Because of the panic the presence of the Islamic group has generated at the nation’s capital, the Nigeria Police now stationed its officers opposite the Fire Service, the entrance to the State House, before the barricade mounted by the combined team of operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS), the Police and the Army.

Occupants of vehicles going into the Villa were thoroughly screened before they were allowed to drive in.

From the Secretariat to the entrances to State House and the National Assembly, security was also beefed up with additional armed mobile police officers mounting surveillance.

The presence of the Shiites made some workers to close early on Monday and those leaving at the troubled zones had to close late to allow traffic mounted by the army to reduce.

As at the time of filing this report, it was reliably gathered that members of the movement have started gathering towards the Mararaba, Nyanya axis.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command said it has arrested 400 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) following yesterday’s clashes in the city centre.

The Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Bala Ciroma at a press briefing, added that 31 bottles of petrol bombs and other dangerous weapons were also recovered from two of the suspects at different areas of the capital city.