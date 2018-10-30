Paint Manufacturers Cry Out Over Substandard Products

Paint manufacturers in Nigeria are lamenting a huge loss of revenue to adulteration, faking and merchandising of their products with high nuisance value

Outgoing President, Paints Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMA), Mr. Rotimi Aluko, who raised the alarm at the 30th yearly general meeting of the body in Lagos, said the effort of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to rid the industry of fake and substandard products through monitoring and enforcement of standards has not yielded the desired results.

According to him, it is high time the agency and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) made it compulsory for all paint manufacturers in Nigeria to be registered with them individually given their involvement with standards for products and chemicals respectively.

He, however, stressed the preparedness of the body to continue to collaborate with the agency on the way forward with the hope that with the coming into operation of the revised standards for paints, the organisation will be able to do more in reducing the level of adulteration and faking in the paints industry.

On government’s patronage of made in Nigeria paints and other products, Aluko said, it has not been encouraging considering the fact that government is the highest spender in an economy.

He, therefore, urged government to show example by directing all its ministries, departments and agencies to, henceforth, ensure that their procurement departments buy from local manufacturers and suppliers.

The crave for imported goods by most Nigerians, he said, should stop, starting with government.

The president, who said the problem of infrastructural deficiencies of roads and public utilities still pose a serious challenge to the survival of paint industry and Nigerian economy, appealed to government to come up with policies that increase patronage of Nigerian made paints by embarking on urban renewal and modernization in all cities.

On his part, PMA’s new President, Mr. Abimbolu Babatunde noted the crisis in the manufacturing sector and expressed commitment towards waging war against adulteration and faking of members products in collaboration with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).