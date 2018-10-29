VC Hails Varsity’s Cordial Relationship With Host Community

The authorities of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, have commended the existing cordial relationship between the institution and its host community.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Blessing Didia made the commendation while playing host to new executive of Nkpolu Oroworukwo Community, led by its Chairman, Mr Frank Ihunwo in his office in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

Didia used the opportunity to appreciate the sacrifice and commitment made by the community towards the establishment and growth of the university and assured that the authorities of the university would continue to accord the host community its obligations.

The RSU Vice Chancellor, while congratulating the new leadership of the host community on their successful elections and subsequent inauguration, urged them to assist the university to regulate the indiscriminate parking of vehicles within the main gate of the institution.

Earlier in his remark, the Chairman of Nkpolu-Oroworukwo community Development Committee, Mr Frank Ihunwo, commended the efforts of the Vice Chancellor in his administrative ability and achievements recorded, which according to him, had turned around things in the institution, even as he assured of the host community’s support to the management of the institution in its quest to reposition the university to be among the leading higher institutions in the world.