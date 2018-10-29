SWAN Wants States To Support Camping Proposal

The Sports Writers

Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ondo State chapter, has urged the state government to support the state sports council’s proposal of a one-month camping programme for the state’s athletes.

The Ondo State SWAN Secretary, Segun Giwa in a statement on Saturday in Akure said the programme was necessary ahead of the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled for Abuja.

The Tidesports source reports that the state’s athletes have qualified for three of the six team sports events, volleyball (male), abula (male) and hockey (female).

The Ondo State Sports Council had featured athletes in three of the six team events at the Zonal Qualifiers held in Ibadan ahead of the 19th NSF.

Ondo State SWAN, while congratulating the entire state contingent for having a wonderful outing, said the camping programme would greatly enhance their participation at the December 6 to December 16 competition.

“We salute the athletes, coaches and other officials of the State Sports Council (OSSC) following a remarkable showing in Ibadan.

“ But we appeal to the state government to support the one-month camping programme being proposed by the Sports Council to prepare the athletes for a befitting outing in Abuja.

“We use this medium to thank the state government for the support so far rendered by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration through the approval of funds for the South-West qualifiers.

“Such approval should readily translate to cash to get the best from the athletes,” the statement read.

Ondo State SWAN also called on the state government to formally receive the state’s athletes who represented Nigeria at the last Commonwealth Games in Australia.

It assured that the Association would continue to support and promote sports development in the state.

Tidesports source further reports that Ondo state contingent to the 18th National Sports Festival in Lagos, tagged “Eko 2012”, finished sixth on the final medals table.