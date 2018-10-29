Rivers Angels Take Centre Stage

News of Rivers Angels Football Club winning the AITEO Federation Cup, set the stage for activities in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week.

The State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who was excited by the development, congratulated the players for making the state proud.

He said Rivers Angels have continued to be worthy ambassadors of the State with their superlative performances, having won the AITEO for the second time in two years and assured that his administration would continue to support the ladies in their quest to win more laurels for the state.

Another major event last week was the commissioning of the Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal by President Muhammad Buhari on Thursday.

Governor Wike said the people of Rivers State and Niger Delta Region was are happy with the completion of the international terminal by Federal Government as it would boost the economy of the state and increase investment opportunities.

Wike, who promised to construct a transit road into the vicinity of the airport terminal, urged President Buhari to complete the domestic terminal of the airport in line with his pledge.

He called on Rivers people and those from other parts of the country to refrain from de-marketing the state with the propaganda that Rivers State is not safe.

“What has happened today showcase the fact that Rivers State is safe. Rivers State is secured for people to invest . If Rivers State is not safe, CCECC will not complete the project.

On Saturday, Governor Wike flagged off the construction of a new market at Fruits and Vegetables Market, Port Harcourt which was recently gutted by fire.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, who accompanied Wike to the area laid the foundation stone.

Also on Saturday, Governor Wike compensated traders in the market as he had promised them earlier.

Each trader that owned a shop in the market got N400,000 cheque from the Governor, while those who had no shop but were on attachment, each also got N300,000 compensation.

The Governor charged the contractor handling the market project to endeavour to deliver the job in three months, adding that 60 per cent of the contract sum has been paid by the State Government.

In the same week, a delegation from the branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state paid a courtesy visit on Wike, Thursday, in Government House.

Chairman, Port Harcourt branch, Barr Silvester Adaka, who led the team of lawyers, said they came to congratulate the Governor for the projects and programmes accomplished in the Justice sector

The branch Chairman said, the Justice sector had never had it so good as under the administration of Wike.

He also commended him for the appointments given to their members to serve in his administration.

He however, appealed to the Governor for land to develop housing projects for lawyers in the state, buses for new branches as well as land for new branches to build their Secretariat.

The Governor, in his response, promised to donate buses for new branches of the Association.

Another major event that influenced things in Brick House, last week, was the week- long National Festival of Arts and Culture hosted by the state.

At the festival which ended Saturday , Wike commended the organisers and participants for showcasing the rich culture of the country. He noted that apart from sports, culture remains a veritable platform promoting national unity.

Chris Oluoh