PSN Warns Against Purchase Of Drugs In Open Market

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has warned members of the public to refrain from purchasing drugs sold in the open market, saying it is very risky to do so.

Rivers State Secretary of PSN, Mrs. Ijeoma Okey-Ewurum handed down the warning during a Radio programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt.

Okey-Ewurum expressed worries that there were several emergencies arising from the purchase of drugs in unauthorized places and by unauthorized persons such as the open market, adding that such ignorance have resulted in some avoidable deaths.

She said, “The open drug market kill more than Boko Haram did during their days of very massive killing. In fact as we speak there are emergencies at homes, hospitals, pharmacist, emanating from chaotic drug distribution.”

Pharmacist Okey-Ewurum recalled that late former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Dora Akunyili fought the menace of open market sale of drugs with all her might because she saw the danger inherent in such practice. She further said, “Most times when pharmacists talk about open drug market, it is a very passionate thing. Often times people look at business, but beyond business when most of us are talking about this issue we are not seeing money, we are not seeing business.

“We are seeing the life of Nigerians because I am a patient at some point or the other. I equally have family members who may not be under my nose for me to scrutinize anything that comes into their hands in the name of drugs,” the Rivers State PSN scribe said.

Echedike Chioma Fortune