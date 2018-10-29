Planning, Essential Ingredient For Organisational Growth – Don

A Professor of Human Resource Management at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Prof. Loveday Chukwunoyerem Okere has identified planning as an essential ingredient for the growth of any organisation.

Okere stated this while delivering his lecture on the topic, “Pillars in Human Resource Management Practices and Organisational Survival” held at the 13thth Inaugural Lecture of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE) in the University’s main auditorium hall, Rumuolumeni, Thursday.

The university lecturer who is also the Dean, Faculty of Business Studies and Member of the Institution’s Senate averred that most ailing industries, corporate organisations and private enterprises went moribund because managers of such organisations failed to plan for the future of their companies.

He posited that human resource management was a major component of the broad management functions and had roots and branches extending throughout and beyond each organization, which he said, were interrelated and interdependent.

According to him, the responsibilities of every human resource manager include planning for people, organising, procuring, training and developing people among others, adding that human beings are the most difficult to manage.

“Human resources is the key to succeed in every organisation, understanding those you are leading is important, leaders must have followers, human resource succeeds with pillars, you can manage your machines, money and other things but human being are always complex in nature,” he added.

A former military information officer advised managers of industries to employ the best staff during recruitment and should confine themselves to the capacity of staff strength their organisation could be able to carry and pay.

“Let us employ the number of staff that we will be able to pay and that will help the organisation realise its organisational goals.”

Earlier in his address, the Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Prof. Ozo Mekuri-Ndimele lauded the lecturer for what he described as a well researched lecture, adding that the lecture would impact more on the management of the institution.

Ndimele announced that the inaugural lecture of the institution would now hold monthly from next year.