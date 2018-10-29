NAFEST 2018: Rivers, Home Of Culture, Stakeholders Affirm …As State Clinches Overall Best Prize

Stakeholders across the country have described Rivers State as a peaceful and welcoming home of culture, amid obvious diversity.

They spoke with The Tide during the closing ceremony of the 2018 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs-Oniyide described culture as a potent force upon which the strength of any country can be sold to the international community, adding that it was on that strength that “Rivers State Government has succeeded in making this year’s NAFEST one of its kind, the best NAFEST ever celebrated in the history of Nigeria and a festival with lots of positive difference”.

Briggs-Oniyide said that the 2018 NAFEST, with the theme: “Our Festivals, Our Heritage”, Rivers State beautiful culture and traditional attires have made the state a place to be as well as home for all.

She commended the people of the state for their active participation in the event, stating that: “Rivers State and its people were blessed with beautiful culture, and this is why they emerged overall best in the NAFEST 2018. You can see the beautiful colours displayed by the 23 local government areas; you will understand that Rivers people are really blessed with beautiful cultural backgrounds.”

Also speaking, the Director-General, National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe said he does not see why the country should continue to live in disagreement, adding that one of the best ways to live together and promote social co-existence and unity in the society was through exploring the diverse culture of the people.

Runsewe said, “So, time has come when Nigerians should say no to divisions and disunity. Here in Rivers State, we must say no more disagreement in Nigeria”, adding that “the outstanding Rivers show proves that Nigeria is a great country”.

He thanked the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the good people of the state for a peaceful hosting of the festival.

Chairman of the event, Chief Ferdinand Anabraba said that NAFEST 2018 did not disappoint as it achieved the core objectives of the festival.

Anabraba said NAFEST 2018 has set a new standard by which future events would be measured across the country.

A Director from Taraba State Arts Council, Mrs Veronica Danjuma said that Rivers State was really a place to be, adding that since her arrival, she has enjoyed every part of the state.

Danjuma said if it were possible for her to come to Rivers State to vote Wike in the 2019 elections, she would do so to appreciate the good works of the governor.

Rivers State emerged as the overall best state of the festival.

Bayelsa State emerged second place, Ondo State took third place, Federal Capital Territory emerged fourth place and overall fifth place went to Delta State.

Rivers State was also awarded NAFEST 2018 gong, whereas Edo was awarded NAFEST 2019 gong.

There was also award of certificates to all the participating states and participants at the Free Skills Training.

Akuku Tori Local Government Area won the award of most mobilized LGA while the most colourful LGA award went to Ogu/Bolo.

Rivers State came first in Best Costume States, largest contingents, and Traditional Cuisines competition while Kaduna came second in the largest contingents.

Others were eight best behaved states, including Rivers State, Benue, Kogi, Anambra, Kwara and Ondo, among others, as well as most creative and innovative in design packaging and the best presentation.

Highpoint of the closing ceremony was the presentation of different categories of prizes to winners.

There was a colourful closing parade by the states, while guests witnessed a star performance by International Musician, Duncan Mighty.

Apart from the host state, other states that participated include Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Ondo, Taraba, Lagos, Ogun, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Osun, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana