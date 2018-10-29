Monarch Wants Onne Port Renamed

The Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo Loko IX, has expressed dismay over omission of Ikpokiri, a community in Ogu Kingdom in the naming of Onne Port complex.

The monarch said that the oil and gas free zone and the Onne Port complex were gazetted as Onne/Ikpokiri Ports complex by the Federal Government in the early 1970s.

King Nimenibo made his feelings known during a courtesy call on him by the management of Onne Ports complex in Port Harcourt, recently.

He urged the management of the ports to liaise with the federal government to correct the omission for equity and justice to prevail.

Meanwhile, over 300 women of Ogu/Bolo local government area of Rivers State have benefited from the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Onne Ports Complex’s Empowerment Scheme organised at Ogu, the headquarters of the area.

Presenting the items to the women, the ports manager, Alhaji Ismaila said the gesture was part of the ports social responsibility to its host communities in the state.

Ismaila said the empowerment and the visit to the traditional rulers of the area were to commend them and their people for the cordial relationship and as well chart a way forward on issues that would impact positively and attract more investors to the area.

The ports manager reiterated the company’s promise to always carry out its corporate and social responsibility for peaceful business activities to thrive.

He appealed that the members of the communities in the area should continue to maintain the existing hand of fellowship with the ports to attract more developments for the people, assuring that the management would always do the needful to maintain the peaceful co-existence with the neighbouring communities

King Nimenibo thanked the management and managing director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, for providing sewing machines and other incentives for the women in the area.

The king who promised to distribute the items equitably described the gesture as a reciprocal of good neighbourhood between the people and the company.

King Nimenibo, reassured that the communities in Ogu/Bolo local government area would continue to maintain peace for a conducive business environment.

The traditional ruler, however, advised the Ports Authority and other companies operating in the area to ensure equal treatment of the host communities in terms of employment and corporate social responsibilities.

Enoch Epelle