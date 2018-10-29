IGP Presents N3.225m To Families Of Deceased Police Officers In C’River

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has shared the sum of N3,225,383.00 to five families of late police officers who died while in service.

Distributing the cheques to the beneficiaries, the IGP, who was represented by the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Inuwa Hafiz, said the money was to alleviate the sufferings of the families.

“The Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris in his own wisdom, with a view to alleviating the suffering of family members of police who died, approved the release of some fund to alleviate the suffering of the families they left behind.

“To this end, five among these people who died were given the sum of N3,225,383.00,” he said.

Idris handed over the cheque of N200,000 to Samuel O. Ikpi, N250,000 to Peace Ofem, N500, 000 to Olu Blessing, N1,600, 986.60 to Anietie George Akpan and N1,154, 407.40 to Otu Vincent Uket.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Otu Vincent Uket from Yakurr Local Government Area, thanked the IGP and the Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command for the money.