Group, Others Cry Out Over Iriebe Flooding …Want Urgent Intervention

Africa Global Development for Pestive Initiative (ADI) and other stakeholders have called for urgent intervention to save Iriebe Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State from flood disaster.

The group said this at the end of a clean-up exercise it organised for the community in conjunction with Emmanuel Anglican Church and Family Health Mission Foundation at the weekend.

President of ADI, Prince Dan Mbachi told newsmen during the exercise that the attention of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) the Rivers State Government and the Obio/Akpor Local Government Council are needed in Iriebe to save the community from flood disaster.

Prince Mbachi said that, parts of the community particularly Omporo Iriebe has been cut off from the rest of the community by flood, while all the major entrances to the area are in deplorable condition.

He described the situation as precarious, adding that the people are already helpless and do not know what to do.

The ADI President said that the clean up exercise was to instill the culture of cleanliness in the area stressing that, it was necessary to do this to check outbreak of diseases in the community.

Mbachi also told newsmen that his group is in support of the cleanup of Ogoni and other impacted sites in the Niger Delta region.

Also speaking, the Bishop, Evo Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Innocent Ordu, represented by Rev. Isaac Uzoma Ezeokpo also decried the flooding situation in the community and commended the group for the cleanup exercise.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Family Health in Mission Foundation Mrs. Anozie Joy, urged for regular cleanup exercise in the community.