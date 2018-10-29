Ekiti, Osun Election Tribunals: APC’s Senatorial Ticket To Bulkachuwa, Suspicious – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday alleged that the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hand over its ticket of Bauchi North Senatorial District to the husband of the President of Federal Court of Appeal, Mr Adamu Bulkachuwa was suspicious and a plot to influence the outcome of Ekiti and Osun State election petition tribunals.

The President of the Federal Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa recently reconstituted the 3-member Osun State governorship election petition tribunal now headed by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo, being complemented by Justice Justice Peter Chudi Obiora and Justice Adeboye Ayinla Gbolagunte.

But, the PDP in a statement signed by its deputy national publicity secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, which was forwarded to the newsmen in Osogbo on accused the national leadership of the APC of allegedly attempting to use senatorial ticket won by Bulkachuwa “to circumvent the law and influence the election petition tribunals in Ekiti and Osun State” which were constituted by his wife.

The statement reads, the gift of the APC Bauchi North Senatorial ticket to Adamu Bulkachuwa, the husband of Justice Bulkachuwa, after he lost the primary election organised by the party to Usman Abubakar Tuggar is an indication of how desperate the ruling party has become to cover the several infractions it committed in Ekiti and Osun States which are now subject of litigations and pending before several courts in the country.”

“Findings show that Usman Abubakar Tuggar, won the Bauchi North APC direct primary election in six of the seven local government areas in the Senatorial District, while his challenger, Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa won in only one. But when the names of candidates for the 2019 national elections were released last week, it was Adamu Bulkachuwa that was named the APC senatorial candidate for the Bauchi North Senatorial District, the development that immediately sparked suspicion among political parties in the country.”

However, reacting to the development, the APC in a statement issued by director of publicity, research and strategy in Osun State, Barrister Kunle Oyatomi said the ruling party was shocked by the position of the PDP, which he described as the height of desperation by the main opposition party to win their cases at the election petition tribunals.