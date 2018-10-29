Buhari’s Re-Election: N’ Delta Youth Tackle Fashola

Niger Delta youths have advised youths and people of South West to disregard the comment by the Minister of Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola that West will produce the president in 2023 if they support Buhari’s reelection in 2019.

Reacting under the aegis of Niger Delta Youth Coalition ( NDYC), the youths said Fashola was only out to deceive people of the West as there was no way the west could produce president in 2023.

NDYC’s National Coordinator, Prince Emmanuel Ogba told journalists yesterday in Port Harcourt that the people of South East would rather be supported to ascend the number one seat in the country come 2023.

Ogba described Fashola as one of the failed leaders who were in hurry to make promises they lacked both the sincerity and capacity to fulfill.

He stated that it was in their desperate attempt to win the Presidency that the likes of Fashola in APC deceived Nigerians to vote in President Muhammad Buhari with the promise to provide positive change .

“ Today, instead of fulfilling the so much promises they made to Nigerians, which of course they lack both sincerity and capacity to actualise, likes of Fashola in APC are out to deceive the Yoruba’s.

“ Youths of South West must resist Fashola . Fashola should improve the poor supply, improve the economy which has crumbled under their watch”, he said

Ogba, while making a case for the South East, said any well- meaning Nigerian would in all objective calculations know that 2023 President must go to the Ibo, to give them a sense of belonging.

Chris Oluoh