B’Haram Places N100bn Ransom To Free Leah Sharibu

Members of the factional Boko Haram sect, who kidnapped Leah Sharibu alongside no fewer than 109 students in Dapchi, Yobe State, early this year, have demanded N100billion ransom before the girl could be released, a diplomatic source told newsmen, last Saturday.

But the source, which claimed to be involved in the negotiation for the release of the schoolgirl, said there were fears that if given the money, the terrorists could use the cash to acquire weapons with which they would unleash terror on innocent Nigerians in the future.

Our sources said that the government was, however, considering the other implications of giving such huge sum of money to the terrorists. The diplomatic sources argue that giving such huge sum of money to the terrorist organisation could also negatively affect national security ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The source said, “It is not that the government of Nigeria is not making efforts at getting Leah Sharibu out of the grips of the Boko Haram.

“But we are aware that the terrorist organisation holding her is demanding N100billion. Though no amount is too much to get the soul of one innocent person out of danger, I think the government of Nigeria is considering many things.