Agency Wants RSG To Shut Schools Without WASH Facilities

The Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) has urged the State Government to shut down schools without Water Sanitation and Health (WASH) facilities in the State.

General Manager of the Agency, Mr. Napoleon Adah said this, while declaring open the Hygiene Promotion Workshop for communities and schools in Opobo/Nkoro and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas organised by RUWASSA in conjunction with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in Port Harcourt.

Mr. Adah said that, schools without wash facilities can become breeding grounds for diarrhea and other diseases which can affect children especially the girl child.

He stressed the need for school heads in the various local governments to always insist on the provision of wash facilities in their various schools by the management.

The RUWASSA boss also stressed the need for the participants to see themselves as agents of change in their various communities, stressing that they must work with the various community heads to ensure cleanliness in their various communities.

“See yourselves as agents in your various communities. Always insist on hygiene. Insist on hand washing regularly” he said.

Mr. Adah also commended the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) for partnering with his Agency to promote cleanliness in Rivers communities.

Also speaking, one of the facilities, Mrs. Nambam Agbonze, stressed the need for regular hand washing as well as cutting of finger nails.

She also charged the participants to carry the message to their various communities.