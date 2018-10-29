5,000 IDPs In Bauchi Get Loans To Restart Life

A total of 5,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking shelter in Bauchi State that have indicated their willingness to go back to their respective communities are to benefit from a grant of N200,000 drawn from the World Bank assisted intervention Targeted Grant Transfer (TGT) under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO).

This was disclosed by the Head of TGT component in Bauchi State, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf Kobi at the flag off ceremony of the first batch TGT program held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Bauchi over the weekend.

Yusuf Kobi explained that the primary objective of the TGT program was to encourage the 13,836 IDPs already enumerated to go back to their respective communities or any other safe and secured location in the country to resettle and move on with life.

He said: “The N200,000 to be benefited by the IDPs that are willing to go back to their indigenous communities will be given in 4 batches. The first batch of N30,000 is the one we are flagging off today and it cut across all enumerated IDPs mined from the state social register”.

“Thereafter, those IDPs willing to go back to their communities will be entitled to additional 20,000 as relocation allowance, 50,0000 resettlement allowance and the final 100,0000 as stabilisation allowance, which brings it to the sum total of 200, 000 per beneficiary”.