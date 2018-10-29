2019: Buhari May Suffer Defeat In North-East – Senator

With the 2019 polls fast approaching, there are strong indications that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential flagbearer, President Muhammadu Buhari may lose the support of the six states of the North East geo-political zone which he enjoyed in 2015

A chieftain of the APC in the zone and former Governor of Yobe State ; Senator Bukkar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe East) gave this indication in Abuja last Saturday night where he declared that not even massive rigging can save Buhari from the imminent defeat, as realities on ground show that all hopes for a better Nigeria under his change mantra have become mere delusion almost four years into his administration.

According to Senator Bukkar Ibrahim, the last three years represent the nation’s darkest years since 1999. The three-term serving Senator dropped the bombshell against his party and its presidential flagbearer during the world wide internet launch of his book, ‘Poorlitics’ and his 70th birthday celebration at the Barcelona Hotel, Wuse 11, Abuja.

Bukkar Ibrahim in a 17-paragraph written speech delivered at the occasion noted that it would be disastrous for anybody or party to take the North East comprising Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba States for granted as he emphasised that it is not a must for the zone to support Buhari from the North West.

He went further to say that both zones only came together in a political lovebed for the first time in 2015 after several decades, with the sole aim of ousting former President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja