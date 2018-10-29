2019: Buhari May Suffer Defeat In North-East – Senator

With the 2019 polls fast approaching, there are  strong indications  that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential flagbearer, President Muhammadu Buhari  may lose the support  of  the six states  of the North East geo-political zone which he enjoyed in 2015
A chieftain of the APC in the zone  and former Governor of Yobe State ; Senator Bukkar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe East) gave this indication  in Abuja last Saturday night where he declared that not even massive rigging can  save Buhari from the imminent defeat, as realities on ground show that all hopes for a better Nigeria under his change mantra have become mere delusion almost four years into his administration.
According to  Senator Bukkar  Ibrahim,   the last three years represent the nation’s darkest years since 1999. The three-term serving Senator  dropped the bombshell against his party and its presidential flagbearer during the world wide internet launch of his book, ‘Poorlitics’ and his 70th birthday  celebration  at the Barcelona Hotel, Wuse 11, Abuja.
Bukkar Ibrahim  in a 17-paragraph written speech delivered at the occasion noted that it would be disastrous for anybody or party to take the   North East comprising Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba States for granted as he emphasised that it is not a must for the zone to support Buhari from the North West.
He went further to say that both zones  only came together in a political lovebed for the first time  in 2015 after several decades, with the sole aim of ousting former President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP.

 

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja

