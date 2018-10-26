Video Showing Ganduje Receiving Bribe Authentic -Jaafar

Publisher of the online newspaper, Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, which published the video clips showing Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, allegedly receiving $5 million bribe from contractors, yesterday appeared before the State House of Assembly committee investigating the matter.

Chairman of the committee set up by the House of Assembly, Bappa Babba Dan Agundi, gave Jaafar the floor to prove the validity of the video clips he published.

In the course of his appearance and during cross-examination, he vowed not to disclose the source of the video recording but said he was ready to swear by the Holy Qu’ran that the video was authentic.

Jaafar, who hung a copy of the Holy Qur’an on his shoulder, said he took the Holy book with him in anticipation of the fact that he would be asked to swear by the lawmakers.

He said: “I’m ready to swear by the Holy Qur’an if you want me to, because the report I published was nothing but the truth, and I should put it on record that I have nothing personal against Governor Ganduje, but doing what is right.

“More than two years ago, a contractor friend of mine complained to me that the governor had been receiving kickbacks, ranging from 15 to 25 percent, for every project executed in the state from contractors. “We then agreed to plant spy cameras on his Kaftan lapel so that he can capture the brazen act in hard evidence.

He captured at least 15 clips, nine of which fully showed the governor’s face, body and hands collecting bundles of dollars.

“Before Daily Nigerian published the stories, pictures or videos on its website, the editors subject them to rigors of verification to establish their authenticity or otherwise. In the case of the video clips in question, our in-house technical expert, the editor-in-chief and editorial adviser certified that the videos were original and not doctored contents.

“Experts from Amnesty International, Nigeria, BBC and Premium Times also watched the clips and certified their authenticity before we went to press.” He also talked about the timing of the recording, explaining that the first video was published on October 14, 2018, comprising two clips that occurred on two different dates as shown on the videos themselves.

According to him, the video showed the governor receiving bribe from a contractor in foreign currency, specifically United States Dollars.

“The video also showed His Excellency tucking these monies under his flowing gown and putting them inside an envelop,” Jaafar added.

He said his medium was willing to share the content of the video without any form of editing to assist the committee in its investigation.

He also promised to share the full clips of the videos already published to the committee in the course of the performance of their legislative function. Jaafar thanked the committee for deeming it appropriate to invite him to make presentations before it, in respect of this matter.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice promised to be fair, irrespective of who was involved. “The office of the AG is for anybody and not for Governor Abdullahi Ganduje,” he stated.

Meanwhile, pictures of underaged Kano students carrying placards in support of Governor Umar Ganduje has stirred reactions online from Nigerians.

The students were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as: ‘Jafar, your video will not stop us from voting Ganduje’, Jafar is a great liar’, ‘Ganduje is a great man’.

The students seem to be condemning the video which captured the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribe amounting to about $5million from contractors in the state released by Jaafar Jaafar, the Publisher of Daily Nigeria.

The images stirred different opinions from Nigerians on Twitter, condemning the use of children for politics.

Here are some comments gathered by The Tide from Twitter:

@Nasidiqura “These poor kids who were supposed to be in schools were forced to carry placards to “protect” a governor whose children attend best schools in Europe and the US. Nigeria keeps disappointing us!

@Antscroll “Today is a placard, tomorrow will be machetes, daggers, and guns. Turning underaged children into political thugs and taking advantage of their innocence to cover-up your mess. This is another form of Child Abuse.”

@Elbinawi “That shameless thief in Kano, Gov Ganduje used kids to protest against his corruption bribe-taking by Jaafar. This shameless crook is exploiting these kids who should be in School. Kano state has the highest out-of-school children in Nigeria.”

@Leke “Who approved the use of school pupils to protest in favor of Ganduje during school hours? This is child abuse.”

@UmarG “The sad thing is the students may not even be able to read what’s written on the cardboard.”

@Zinadabo1 “The outfit of this kids seem to like that of children sent to Islamiya only for their mallams to connive with Ganduje’s boys & bring peoples’ children to the street to support corruption by holding placards with inscriptions they can’t read.Why? Kano why?

@Aliyussufiy “This picture of Sallari Primary School pupils carrying cardboards that reads “We don’t agree, it is fake news against governor [@GovUmarGanduje]” is making me cry. Someone, possibly their teacher, who should help prepare them for our future, is using them to cover.”

@ZaydGaya “Those kids should be in their various classes not on the streets. What sort of dirty politics is this? Ganduje Please have the decency to use grown adults, not underage persons. No one said you’re guilty just prove your innocence that’s all we demand for.”

@Nafeezi “Their children are busy in classrooms, studying in a highly equipped and conducive environments in private schools in and outside Nigeria. They have forced the children of the poor out of dilapidated classrooms to the street to raise placards in their support.”

@AhmadWakili “ Ganduje is grooming Kano Primary School Children to be political thugs. This is dangerous for Nigeria’s Democracy, it’s indeed pathetic and worrisome. These minors suppose to be in school now!

@joshseal “No wonder he’s so corrupt, his stooges force children out of school to protest over his corruption hearing. They are not eligible to vote take note @inecnigeria. What transpired in 2015 will not be accepted come 2019 election.”

@Alabitosin “Shame to this country. Can you see what they are using these children for? children that they have stolen their future.”

@Mujahid_yh “No no no! This is totally unacceptable. They belong to the classrooms and not the streets.”