Teachers Back NEC’s Call For State Of Emergency In Education

Following the recent call by the National Executive Council (NEC) to declare a state of emergency in education in Nigeria, teachers have stated that they are in support of it.

All the teachers who spoke to The Tide on the issue agree that the declaration “is even belated considering that our educational standard has fallen pityiably”.

One of those who spoke to The Tide, Mrs Blessing Tadar, a headmistress in government owned primary school, stated that the fact that there was a call to declare a state of emergency was indicative of a lapse.

“The implication of government declaring a state of emergency on education is a clear sign that things are falling apart. Therefore (Government owe us the citizens of Nigeria) to leave up to expectation” she said.

According to her “Government should pay salaries when due and carry out promotion exercise and implement promotion benefits, such as increment, when due”. Mrs Tadar used the opportunity to condemn the current crop of teachers under the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme, saying that most of the teachers sent to schools were not qualified.

“They lack knowledge of teaching, some do not even report for duty regularly while others don’t report in a full term”, she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Abigail Dawarija, a teacher in another government owned primary school, called on government to “employ only qualified educationists, who should be in charge of the educational sector”.

Beauty David West