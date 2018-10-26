RSG, W’Bank, EU Commission Projects In Community

The Rivers State

Government in collaboration with the World Bank/European Union (EU) has commissioned a 200 seater civic centre and borehole in Ogida Etche in the Etche Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Barrister Isaac Kamalu said that the project was in line with the present administration’s commitment to improve the conditions of rural communities in the state.

Kamalu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Titilola Cline also charged the people to protect the projects from vandalisation, as it was the only way more projects could be attracted to the community.

Also speaking, the State Co-ordinator of the State Employment and Expenditure For Results (SEEFOR) Project, Mr Kelcious Amos, commended the community for ensuring timely completion of the project.

Mr Amos, who was represented by Mrs Christiana Igbe said that all projects executed under the World Bank sponsored SEEFOR programme were meant to improve the lives of the poor in rural communities.