Rivers United’s Poor Performance Worries Commissioner

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye, expressed sadness over poor performance of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt.

“The club is one of the clubs that enjoys regular salaries, match bonuses and allowances, in Nigeria.”

Hon. Iyaye said this yesterday, when the executive and some members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Rivers State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The number one sportsman further pledged to sponsor some members of SWAN in the State during the National Sports Festival (NSF), scheduled to hold in Abuja, in December, pointing out that the State would only take athletes that are medal hopefuls to NSF.

He commended Team Rivers over their impressive performance at the just concluded South South zonal elimination, that held in Asaba.

According to him, Rivers is always a State to beat when it comes to sports in the country.

“As you are commending Rivers Angels, I will also urge you sports writers in the State to criticise Rivers United where necessary, because I know they performed very poorly last season.

Rivers State Government had spent so much money on them, but they were unable to justify the huge amount that spent, United is one of the clubs that has enjoyed so much goodwill from government,” Hon Iyaye said.

Earlier, the acting chairman of SWAN Rivers State Chapter, Soni Uboh, appealed to the State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Iyaye, to support the forthcoming Henry Kalio’s/ SWAN cup and Award night, slated to hold later this year.

He also commended the commissioner for his winning strides in female football, saying that Rivers Angels winning the female challenge cup(AITEO CUP) for the eighth times means the State government is doing well in sports.

Tonye Orabere