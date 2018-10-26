Participants Showcase Nigerian Culture At NAFEST 2018

Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State is in a festive mood as arts and culture take centrestage in the ongoing 2018 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) holding in the city amidst pomp and funfare.

The state capital is playing host to participants from 18 states of the country as well as a large number of tourists and observers within and outside the country who have stormed the state capital for the showcasing of Nigeria’s culture, arts, crafts and fashion among others.

The weeklong national event which holds in the state capital from October 21 to October 27, 2018 with the theme “Nigeria Peace and Unity, our Pride” has also ushered in massive commercial activites in the state, hotels and other relaxation joints, markets are already making brisk business, a situation which is a big boost to the state economy and by extension Nigeria as a nation due to the large turnout of people and investors from all walks of life. Business operators are full of praises for the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for hosting the yearly festival of unity.

The big event which kicked off with the unveiling of the NAFEST Mascot and theme song by the state governor, His Excellency Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike was well attended by the who is who in the society and other stakeholders. The governor noted that the ceremony signifies the beginning of activities for NAFEST 2018.

He said “it is a pleasure that Rivers State is hosting the entire country once again, this shall provide the platform for the entire country to witness first hand culture and tradition of our people. This festival will further emphasize that Rivers State is peaceful and best destination for investment in the country, is also best destination for tourism.” He urge all stakeholders to work together to ensure success of the event.

Also speaking at the event, the Rivers State commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Oniyide said “the Mascot 2018 is a duck which lives on both land and water just like the landscape of the state.” According to her, “the mascot signified peace, friendship and goodluck which are the hallmark of NAFEST 2018.

Earlier in a statement, the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe stated that the council was fully prepared to showcase the glamour of Nigeria’s diverse culture to the world. He was upbeat that 2018 NAFEST would be the best ever following the massive equipment and facilities including the mass exodus of stakeholders from all parts of the world to Rivers State.

The DG commended particularly the high level of involvement of Rivers State youths who according to him are ready to take full advantage of the benefits from numerous youths empowerment components initiated by NCAC. He also urged stakeholders and indeed Nigerians to support NAFEST 2018 as a unifying force for cultural integration and harmony just as he affirmed the NCAC’s total commitment in projecting Nigeria’s rich culture throughout the cultural fiesta.

Runsawe thanked Governor Wike and the good people of the state for aligning with NCAC in its drive towards a successful hosting of NAFEST which according to him is a reaffirmation of the governor’s commitment to hosting the best NAFEST ever.

Highlights of the eventful week include registration of participants, free medical services, balloting for presentation of competitive events and official opening ceremony. Others are opening of cultural market at Isaac Boro Park, indigenous fabric competition, cultural roundtable on entrepreneurship, Ayo competition as well as traditional wrestling competition, dance drama and tales by moonlight children’s essay writing/craft competition, reception of children participants, by Her Excellency the wife of the state governor, Her Excellency, Hon. Justice Sussette Nyesom Wike and boat regatta also took centre stage during the event, including command performance and cultural gulf tournament followed by the closing date slated for Saturday October 27 2018.

NAFEST was introduced in 1970 as a vehicle to foster unity among the various sections of the country after the Nigerian civil war. Since then the body has contributed meaningfully to the nation’s economy and unity of the country.