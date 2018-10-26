NLC Urges NHIS Boss To Vacate Office

The Nigeria Labour Congress has intervened in the crisis rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme by calling on its Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf, to vacate office and allow an investigation to be conducted into the allegations levied against him.

Mr Abubakar Shanabo, a representative of the NLC and the Chairman, Medical and Health Workers Union FCT Council, stated this during the on-going protest by the NHIS workers in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, the protest over the resumption of the Executive Secretary must continue.

“This is the third day of this protest and we will not relent. The national body is in full support of the struggle.

“We insist that Yusuf remains suspended and must vacate his office for the administrative panel to carry on with their investigation.

“We call on the Federal Government to do the needful as it stands for integrity with zero tolerance for corruption. If nothing is done, the Trade Union Congress and NLC national bodies will carry on with the protest on October 29.

“The enrollees are being affected and not getting the maximum health services they deserve, therefore peace and sanity must return to the scheme,’’ he said.

Our correspondent reports that the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Medical, and Health Workers Union of Nigeria and Nigeria Civil Service Union on October 22 started protesting against the resumption of the NHIS boss.