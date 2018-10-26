Nigeria, Morocco Move To Tackle Economic Hiccups

Nigeria and Morocco last Wednesday in Abuja mapped out strategies to tackle various economic challenges confronting both countries.

The initiative, championed by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative (AEDPl) and OCP Policy Centre, Morocco, is aimed at creating a platform for dialogue on economic development.

The dialogue centered on fiscal and monetary policies, energy policies, mobilising local resources through financial markets and how to tap into the potential of the youth in the Diaspora at the regional and continental levels.

The strategic dialogues with the theme, “Enhancing Opportunities for Growth and Development,” will also enable both countries to fashion out ways of mobilising financial resources for economic development.

Senior Economic Advisor, African Economic Development Policy Initiative (AEDPl), Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, said the partnership must be taken seriously by both countries as they shared common challenges of unemployment, monetary policy and renewable energy needs.

Ezekwesili said the cooperation would go a long way to tackle inflation and developmental challenges in the African continent.

“The Morocco-Nigeria Strategic Dialogues will constitute an opportunity to further explore the inputs of Morocco and Nigeria, as two strategic players within the African continent.

“The partnership between the NESG, AEDPl and OCPPC plays a pivotal role in bridging the two countries, and places these institutions as catalysers of ideas and knowledge related to Morocco and Nigeria.

“Morocco and Nigeria, as emerging countries, have considerable leverage in multiple sectors such as energy,” she said.

Managing Director, OCP Policy Centre, Mr Karim El Aynaoui, said the partnership was borne out of the fact that Nigeria and Morocco were faced with common challenges such as unemployment and monetary policy issues.

El Aynaoui said that large population of Moroccan youths live outside of Morocco because of unemployment, so also their Nigerian counterparts.

He said the dialogue was designed to enable both countries share experiences, successes and failures.