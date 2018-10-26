NAFEST 2018: Boat Regatta Competition Holds, Today

As the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged NAFEST Rivers 2018 enters day five today, boat regatta contest for hold at the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach, off Harold Wilson Drive, Port Harcourt by 12.00 noon.

Also scheduled for today is the reception for children participants at NAFEST Rivers 2018 by Her Excellency, wife of Rivers State Governor, Hon. Justice Suzette Nyesom Ezenwo- Wike by 2.00 p.m.

A press release signed by the Festival Media and Publicity Committee, said the reception of the children participants at NAFEST Rivers 2018 shall hold at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The final event for the day, according to the programme schedule, would be a Command Performance/State Reception at 7 p.m. at Jim Rex-Lawson Cultural Centre, Port Harcourt.

The statement urged the people of the state to turn out in their numbers to participate in all the events, while urging them to give the visitors the traditional warm hospitality for which the State is known for.