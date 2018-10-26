Group Plans Entrepreneural Training For Widows In Rivers

About 250 widows in Rivers State are to participate in the ongoing nationwide enterpreneural training for wives of dead military officers.

The training is being organised by Africa Global Development for Positive Initiative (ADI) in conjunction with the Nigerian Legion and the military widows association.

The ADI President, Prince Dan Mbachi said that the programme would focus on agro training, cosmetology and modern catering.

Mbachi said that the programme which has ended in Benue State was meant to impact on the lives of military widows with the necessary skills to survive, stressing that most of them have no sources of livelihood.

According to him, apart from the training, the group also hopes to partner with the government, corporate organisations and well meaning Nigerians to provide supports to the widows in form of starter packs after the training.

“This programme just ended in Benue and Rivers State will have its turn next week.

“We are calling on the government and well placed individuals to partner with this organization to reach out to the military widows”, he said.

Mbachi regretted that some of the military widows have been abandoned to suffer after the death of their husbands, stressing that time has come for the