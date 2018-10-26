GACAA Honours N’Delta Achievers, Nov 3

The Garden City Advancement Awards was conceptualised to showcase the positive side of the Niger Delta region and to promote sustainable growth and development across board. On September 13, 2014, GACAA was launched as a standard framework for modeling excellence in Rivers State and the Niger Delta. We believe that by celebrating achievers across various sectors and industries we are encouraging others to emulate the good conduct and achievement of the award recipients. This also has direct impact on the overall growth and development of the State.

The Garden City Advancement Awards recognises and celebrates public servants, captains of industries, national leaders, professionals, business icons, administrators, academics and corporate organisations in Rivers State that have continually created job opportunities, impacted lives, placed collective interest above personal interests and added to the growth and stability in the state.

This award is designed to annually unify stakeholders across various sectors of the economy, stimulating participants and key players to buckle up and recognise the challenges that confront us as a people and region; also to encourage prompt and excellent service delivery and by this, set the benchmark for rewarding excellence.

Since its inception, GACAA has identified, honoured and celebrated icons of impart in Rivers State and the Niger Delta at large. This year, more individuals and organizations of notable repute will be awarded under various categories.