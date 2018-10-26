FRSC Summons Transport Firm Over Auto Crash

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi has directed that Young Shall Grow Motors should be summoned in connection with last Tuesday’s accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

FRSC’s Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem stated this in a statement in Abuja last Wednesday, and said that the transport company was expected to report at the Corps’ headquarters.

He hinted that the company may be prosecuted after full investigation into the incident which claimed no fewer than nine lives.

A Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck were involved in the incident which occurred at Asese area of the highway.

Sector Commander of FRSC in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele, had earlier confirmed the fatalities in the incident and said that it was caused by speeding of the bus marked SMK 867 XG.

He said that the bus lost control and collided with the truck, which was parked along the road.

“A total of 42 persons were involved in the accident; they comprised 34 males and eight females.

“Three male and two female adults were injured while seven male and two female adults died,” Oladele said.

The injured have since been taken to a nearby hospital while the nine corpses were deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital mortuary, Sagamu.