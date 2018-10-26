FG Restates Commitment To Boost Non-Oil Exports

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Segun Awolowo says the Federal Government is committed to increasing the total value and volume of non-oil exports.

Awolowo, represented by NEPC North-Central Regional Coordinator, Mr Christian Elekwa stated this yesterday in Minna at a sensitisation workshop on the implementation of the SheTrades Commonwealth Project in Nigeria.

According to Awolowo, the present economic realities in the country had made it necessary to diversify the economy from its sole dependence on oil.

He said that the NEPC was focused on providing support services to exporters in the value chain of game-changing products such as cashew, cassava, shea butter, sesame seeds, yam and palm oil.

“NEPC is repositioned and strategically focused to provide the needed export support services to all exporters and operators in the value chain of those game-changing products like cashew, cassava and shea butter.

“The zero-oil plan and the one state product strategy already incorporated in the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan are geared towards creating employment for our youths.

“They are also targeted at boosting Nigeria’s foreign exchange. Our offices are always open to assist and collaborate with all stakeholders in this regard,” he said.

The NEPC boss said that the SheTrades initiative is aimed at connecting 200,000 Nigeria women-owned businesses to the global market.

Awolowo stressed the need to mainstream women in economic activities and make women business enterprises significant contributors to the nation’s economy and revenue base.

“Today, we are focusing on partnering on better integrating women into the economic fabric of Nigeria.

“The NEPC, as the Federal Agency responsible for the promotion of non-oil exports, do not only want to see Nigeria thrive in a world of `Zero-Oil’, we also want this done holistically and inclusively to diversify our productive capabilities.

“We must join other countries by working together to boldly make women-owned businesses significant contributor to the country’s economy,” he said.

Also speaking, Trade Promotion Advisor, NEPC Minna, Malam Hassan Bala, revealed that over 300 women from across the North-Central region were attending the workshop.

Bala said that with the SheTrades initiative, Nigeria had a unique opportunity to access a marginalised group capable of leading and moving the country forward.